The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner and first-team assistants Andrew Hughes and Christoph Buhler have signed new three-year deals at the John Smith's Stadium.

The fresh contracts mean the trio will stay in West Yorkshire until at least the summer of 2021.

Wagner, Buhler and Hughes guided Town to promotion to the Premier League in their first full season at the helm, with the three coaches going on to steer Town to survival in the club's first top-flight campaign in 45 years.

The three have presided over the most successful spell in the club's recent history and the Town supporters were delighted to see them put pen to paper on new deals today.

Here are some of the best reactions to the news from social media.