Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner geared up for Swansea City’ s visit by telling the fans: “This is when your best support really counts.”

Wagner refuses to get involved in talk of ‘six-pointers’ and ‘must-win’ games, but he believes the blue and white faithful can help his team take a big step towards Premier League survival at the John Smith’s Stadium .

Town and Swansea are locked on 30 points each and have the same number of wins this season, so Wagner feels ‘home advantage’ has to be made pivotal.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“We are not focused on one game being bigger than another or what might happen in the next four or five games, we are focused on this next chance, and it’s a big, big chance on our own ground in front of our supporters,” said Wagner, who confirmed Aaron Mooy (knee) is fit to return in midfield but Terence Kongolo (hip) misses out.

“I totally trust our supporters to be very vocal, perform behind us and create the atmosphere we need to play the style we like and which allows us to be at our best.

“This is the atmosphere we have to create. We are fighting for survival, and we have to feel that from the stands.

“We want to hit our high standards on the grass by focusing on ourselves, and we want to hit high standards in the stands – and I have every faith our supporters will be there and we will hear them.”

With nine matches to go, Wagner is keen to make the most of this next step and believes the fans know their role.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“Our fans have done it all season, but we are now into a period where it really counts,” said the boss.

“They have been at a great, great level and every opponent manager has said listen, are you are the best atmosphere is here at your stadium.

“And, of course, our supporters are not blind and stupid, they recognise as well what a great atmosphere they have delivered, and it’s been electric.

“But now, it’s a time where it counts.

“This is progression, from the top level we come to the next level, and this is what I ask for.

“I want them (the fans) to produce this against Swansea and in the next home games we have. The home games have been crucial for us so far and they will be very, very important for us as well in the last few weeks.”