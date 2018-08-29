Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cutting edge are the watchwords for Huddersfield Town fans as they debate the current state of affairs at their beloved club.

A third blank scoresheet in four matches in all competitions this season – in the 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat at Stoke City – has only served to heighten concerns about goalscoring.

Head coach David Wagner himself bemoaned the lack of quality in the final third for Town and says they must look for immediate improvement for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Everton.

The fans, as a whole, share his view and are getting uptight about a general lack of creativity from the team.

Chief, a lifelong fan from Shelley, explained: “Plenty of endeavour, passion and pride but same old story – no cutting edge.

“Yet again were were unable to find the net, which is a major concern.

“On a positive note, Durm looked impressive and comfortable on debut.”

Tony, in Salendine Nook, commented: “I feel uneasy the way the season is developing.

“One goal and I can’t see where the next goal is coming from.

“I checked every day in the close season to see if Town would sign an out-and-out star striker. But they didn’t, and this is the result.”

Jo, in Shepley, is getting frustrated.

“I’m a recent new supporter, having moved into the area,” started the message.

“I have been to five games in 2018 and have yet to see a Town goal!

“Effort and commitment in Town’s performance, but desperately need to create more chances.

“Come on Town, score me a goal and celebrate a victory!”

Lindley-based Mark thinks this is the beginning of the end at top level.

“Yet again no goals and very few chances, so we now know it’s going to be a long, hard, goalless season,” he said.

“The new players are no improvement to the squad so far - hopefully a change will come, but it’s still been enjoyable in the Premiership.”

Terry, in Fenay Bridge, said: “Nice to see Williams back – think both him and Durm will get stronger and better from now.

“Very concerned about our strength in depth, not quite sure what happens in training but surely we need a coach for the forward line?

“Would have been better, perhaps, to sign more proven players?.”

Olivia Wimps, in Shelley, reflected: “Disappointing result again with squad rotation.

“Early days but need to improve quickly.

“Trying to remain optimistic, but feel we lack genuine quality in the final third.

“Still wonder why we didn’t purchase a top striker to bolster our front line.

“Surely we must bring another attacking option in during the January transfer window to help survival.”

Dave, the Stoke Terrier, said Stoke fans were laughing at Town and he felt embarrassed.

“Changes need to be made and fast. No penetration, no urgency, no idea.”

Robert, from Kirkburton, commented: “Hardly surprising Town didn’t turn up the pressure after the first goal.

“I would imagine David Wagner would be delighted that this game and the competition is out of the way.

“The last thing Town need is more games and the risk of further injuries.”

Scott, in Almondbury, asks: “We show nothing in an attacking sense with one goal in four matches, which is a massive concern - what happened to our attacking style we used to play that got us promoted?

“I am genuinely worried for this season, even though I know it’s early.”

Also from Almondbury, Ian is getting disillusioned.

“This goal drought is becoming embarrassing,” he said.

“A crisis is looming if Town lose at Everton, which unfortunately seems highly likely.

“I have to say that I found the Cardiff game very uninspiring and can think of better things to do on a Saturday afternoon.”

Pam, from Grange Moor, observed wryly: “Nice to see us score, even if it was in the wrong net!

“Still poor, don’t know where our goals are coming from the rest of the season.

“No creativity going forward.”

Mark, who follows from Crosland Moor, said simply: “Someone please tell me when our season will start.”

And SPH of Almondbury concluded: “One good thing is that everyone is writing us off again.

“David Wagner’s men seem to have a habit of overcoming such negativity. UTT.”