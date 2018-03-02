Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Harry Kane and Mo Salah are blazing a goalscoring trail in the Premier League and are backed to continue this weekend.

BoyleSports have made it a 6/4 shot that both Kane and Salah find the net again this weekend as the race hots up for the Premier League top goalscorer crown.

That means they think Kane will breach the Huddersfield Town defence at Wembley and Salah will down Newcastle at Anfield.

With 47 Premier League goals between this campaign, the bookies are pretty confident.

Kane currently leads the scoring charts with 24 goals and is 1/2 favourite to finish the season on top, but Salah at 5/2 is hot on the heels of the Tottenham striker just one goal behind.

There have been some nostalgic bets this week on a repeat scoreline of one of the memorable Premier League games at Anfield.

Liverpool’s 4-3 home victory over Newcastle in 1996, when Stan Collymore fired home an injury-time winner, is widely regarded and one of the greatest Premier League matches and another 4-3 home win is now 66/1 from 80/1.

The Reds are 5/4 joint favourites alongside Manchester United to finish the season as the highest placed team once runaway leaders Manchester City are taken out of the equation.

Lawrence Lyons, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “The top goalscorer prize is about to get interesting in the Premier League with Harry Kane and Mo Salah trading blows nearly every time they take to the pitch.”

He added: “We make it a 5/2 shot that Salah beats Kane to the prize at the end of the season and with an easy looking run-in we are anticipating a further cut to his odds once he continues to chalk up the goals.”

Premier League Top Goalscorer: 1/2 H Kane, 5/2 M Salah, 9/2 S Aguero, 100/1 R Lukaku, 100/1 R Firmino, 200/1 bar.

Betting Without Manchester City: 5/4 Liverpool, 5/4 Manchester United, 5/1 Tottenham, 12/1 Chelsea, 250/1 Arsenal.

Premier League Specials: 6/4 Harry Kane & Mo Salah to score anytime this weekend; 66/1 Liverpool To Beat Newcastle 4-3.