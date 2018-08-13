Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans turned out in force to see their team kick off the Premier League season against Chelsea at the John Smith’s Stadium.

A crowd of 24,121 included just over 2,000 travelling fans from London , who went away celebrating a 3-0 victory for Maurizio Sarri’s side.

The noise from Town fans, however, especially in the first half hour when David Wagner’s team produced plenty of promising moments, was incredible.

Our photographer John Rushworth had his lens trained on the stands before kick-off and here are a gallery of his pictures.

