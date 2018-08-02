Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shelley manager Ash Berry has urged Huddersfield Town fans to come up to Storthes Hall Park and be part of the biggest day in the Huddersfield club’s history on Saturday.

With the new Premier League campaign still a week away, the former District League side take centre stage when they make their Hallmark Security North West Counties League bow against AFC Darwen at the Stafflex Arena on (3pm).

It’s the first of 38 First Division North fixtures for the progressive club, who cross the Pennines to visit Nelson on Tuesday.

The expansion of the NWCL from 45 to 60 clubs provided the exciting new opportunity for Shelley, who joined the West Yorkshire League back in 2011, the same year they moved to Storthes Hall, and won successive promotions to make the Premier Division within two seasons.

“It’s going to be a proud day for us, and one that’s been a long-time in the planning,” said Berry, who managed a string of non-league clubs before taking charge of Shelley 10 years ago.

Storthes Hall, once Town’s training base, has been developed with the help of the Leslie Foundation, set up by former Town chairman Graham Leslie and his family, and the Football Foundation.

“When we moved here and started developing the ground, the aim was to reach step six of the non-league system within 10 years, so to do it in seven is fantastic,” added Berry.

“The North West Counties is a fantastic league with some strong and very-well established member clubs, and we’re under no illusions as to the challenge we face.

“We’re not making any wild predictions, but we have worked hard to build a squad which combines existing players with some new faces and which we think can be competitive.”

Berry has both Howard Cartledge, well known in Huddersfield football circles, and former Town player Rob Edwards alongside him in the dug-out.

The players the manager can call on include former Town juniors Israel Johnson and Sheiden Rodgers as well as Liam Berry and Allan Greenwood, who have both given 10 years of playing service to Shelley, who will continue to run a side in the West Yorkshire League and two on the District.

“It’s great that those two have come all the way from the District League days, and great that the bulk of the lads all come from the Huddersfield area,” added Berry.

“We’d love to see Town fans among the crowd for what is a big game for Huddersfield football.”

Admission at the Stafflex Arena (HD8 0WA, close to the University of Huddersfield student accommodation) is £4 adults, £2 seniors and £1 children.