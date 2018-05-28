The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town clinched a second successive season in the Premier League with draws to champions Manchester City and Chelsea in the final week of the top-flight campaign.

The Terriers had been written off several times before they eventually became mathematically safe, with pundits and bookmakers all being proved wrong by David Wagner's side.

Town's next challenge will be to repeat the last - by confirming another season in the Premier League by May 19, 2019.

It will once again be a hard task, with tough sides Wolverhampton Wanderers, Cardiff City and Fulham all entering the league next term, but Town will be confident they can begin to establish themselves in the top tier.

Are you as confident though?

Have your say on Huddersfield Town and the rest of the Premier League next term with our poll.

