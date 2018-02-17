Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner may opt to field one or both of his regular central defenders against Manchester United in the FA Cup.

That’s because the Huddersfield Town head coach has been robbed of the chance to using fans’ favourite Michael Hefele.

Wagner revealed the 27-year-old Hefele – who played for over an hour as a substitute when Town lost to United in the league at Old Trafford – is ill and won’t make the squad at the John Smith’s Stadium.

With Jon Gorenc Stankovic continuing his rehab by playing 45 minutes for the Under 23s at Barnsley on Friday afternoon, Wagner would seem to have only AS Monaco loanee Terence Kongolo as an option at the heart of defence.

So Christopher Schindler or Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen – or both – may get the nod to face Jose Mourinho’s men.

“This is a great occasion, great situation and great moment playing Manchester United, one of the biggest names in football, even if we have some injury problems,” said Wagner.

“Hefele is ill and won’t be able to train until next week, Alex Pritchard is cup-tied and Chris Lowe still has some hamstring problems and will be back in training next week.

“Sean Scannell is also out with a shoulder injury he suffered on Monday playing in the Under 23s – he will be out for four to six weeks – and of course we have Elias Kachunga out long term.”