Huddersfield Town are offering supporters another chance to grab a Season Card for the 2018/19 campaign.

Those who were unable to purchase a ticket in the existing selling period between January 15th and March 1st will be able to do so via a ballot.

In total there are 500 additional seats up for sale with the ballot opening at 9am on Tuesday April 3rd and closing at 9am on Wednesday April 4th.

Prices remain the same as previously - Adults £299; Under-18s £159 and Under-8s £59.

The availability for tickets by each area of the John Smith's Stadium is as follows:

80 tickets – Chadwick Lawrence Cowshed

90 tickets – LV=Britannia Rescue

60 tickets – LV=Britannia Rescue

60 tickets – Revell Ward Lower Tier

150 tickets – Fantastic Media Upper Family Stand

60 tickets – Fantastic Media Lower Tier

These will only be available via the ballot with entry via email or post.

Email Submissions

Email: seasoncard.ballot@htafc.com

Header: SEASON CARD BALLOT – Preferred Stand: (e.g. Chadwick Lawrence Cowshed) – Number of Tickets: Adults [] Juniors []

Body: Please enclose full details of each applicant, name, address, contact telephone number, date of birth, email address

Postal Submissions

Postal ballot entries will be accepted but they must be received by Tuesday April 3rd and clearly marked on the reverse of the envelope.

Again, make the following information clear in the postal submission: Preferred Area, No of Tickets Require, No. of Adults and Juniors (Please note a maximum of 4 per application).

Please also enclose the following details of each applicant: Name, Address, Contact Telephone Number, Date of Birth, Email Address.



Seats will be allocated by the Ticket Office and successful applicants will be contacted to pay for their Season Cards by credit or debit card (no charge) or via Zebra Finance application (subject to 6.95% APR).