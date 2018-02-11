The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town lead AFC Bournemouth 2-1 at half time at the John Smith's Stadium.

Alex Pritchard netted the opening goal of the game on his full home debut for the Terriers, but saw his left-footed strike cancelled out by Junior Stanislas seven minutes later.

Town responded in turn though, with Steve Mounie climbing above the rest to bury a delicious Aaron Mooy free kick with his head and hand the Terriers a deserved lead at half time.

Here’s how Rory Benson has rated all the Town performances so far.

Jonas Lossl

Not had much to do so far and was not at fault for the equaliser. - 6

Scott Malone

Couple of shaky moments defensively, but got forward well. - 6

Christopher Schindler

Broke up play well with some good tackles. Took a heavy fall in the opening minutes, but recovered to lead Town's defensive effort. - 7

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen

Pulled out of position ahead of Bournemouth's equaliser, but won a number of aerial battles. Should have scored from Mooy's whipped cross. - 6

Florent Hadergjonaj

Looking more impressive as each game goes by. Causing problems down the right. - 7

Aaron Mooy

Looks far less fatigued than in recent games. Linking up with Pritchard well and delivered some beautiful crosses into the box. - 8

Jonathan Hogg

A constant nuisance for Bournemouth's midfielders. - 8

Tom Ince

Not quite got his passing right, but has looked menacing when driving at Charlie Daniels.- 7

Alex Pritchard

Could he be the missing piece of the jigsaw for Town? Has been fantastic so far at linking the midfield with the attacking players.- 8

Rajiv Van La Parra

A few nice flicks and passes from the Dutchman, but no final product just yet. - 7

Steve Mounie

Did superbly well for the goal and chased down every long ball. Buried his header with aplomb. - 8