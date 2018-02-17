Huddersfield Town trail Manchester United 1-0 at half time in the FA Cup fifth round clash at the John Smith's Stadium.
United hit the front early on through Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, but Town have come back strong and have caused problems for the Red Devils with their high-pressing game.
If Town can keep going in the same vein after the interval, they are very much still in this tie.
Here’s how Rory Benson has scored the Terriers so far today.
Jonas Lossl
Had nothing to do so far in a match dominated by the home side. - 6
Terence Kongolo
Linked really well with countryman van La Parra on the left. - 8
Christopher Schindler
Got squared up by Romelu Lukaku for the goal, but otherwise excellent. - 7
Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen
Had a strong game on and off the ball so far. - 7
Florent Hadergjonaj
Having a lot of joy down the right up against Luke Shaw. - 8
Philip Billing
Taking on Aaron Mooy's responsibilities really well. Dictating Town's tempo. - 8
Danny Williams
Making things happen with his energy in the middle of the park. - 8
Collin Quaner
Also having joy down the right and linking up well with Hadergjonaj.- 7
Tom Ince
Getting beyond Steve Mounie well. Looks sharp so far. - 7
Rajiv Van La Parra
Had a good partnership going with Kongolo in the first period. - 7
Steve Mounie
Running the channels well and closing down the opposition. Started where he left off last weekend. - 8
