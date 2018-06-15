The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town have one of the toughest starts to the season of any Premier League side.

The Terriers’ opening six opponents in the 2018/19 season had an average finishing league position of 8.8 in 2017/18.

Only four other Premier League teams kick off their campaign against sides with a higher average.

David Wagner ’s men kick things off with a home game against Chelsea, who finished in fifth.

That’s followed by games against Manchester City (first), Cardiff City , Everton (eighth), Crystal Palace (11th) and Leicester City (ninth).

Of course, by the time the season comes around there will be other factors that will make each of Town’s games either more or less daunting, such as injuries and new signings.

But at the moment, it gives us some idea of how tough a start Huddersfield have compared to other teams.

Manchester City, for example, start with games against Arsenal (sixth), Town (16th), Wolverhampton Wanderers , Newcastle United (10th), Fulham and Cardiff.

That opening set of fixtures works out at an average finishing league position of 14.8 - the lowest in the division - if you assign Wolves 18th, Cardiff 19th and Fulham 20th.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have the toughest start of any Premier League club.

Their opening six opponents had an average finishing league position of 6.7 last season.

Newcastle have the next toughest set of opponents with an average of 7.5.

They’re followed by Cardiff (8.3) and Fulham (8.5).

Team: Average position of first six opponents

Wolverhampton: 6.7

Newcastle United: 7.5

Cardiff City: 8.3

Fulham: 8.5

Huddersfield Town: 8.8

West Ham United: 8.8

Southampton: 9.0

Arsenal: 9.3

Watford: 9.7

Brighton: 10.0

A.F.C. Bournemouth: 10.2

Tottenham Hotspur: 10.8

Manchester United: 11.0

Liverpool: 11.3

Leicester City: 11.5

Chelsea: 12.7

Crystal Palace: 13.5

Everton: 13.7

Burnley: 13.8

Manchester City: 14.8