Huddersfield Town remain six points above the relegation zone after a weekend when none of their Premier League relegation rivals managed to win.

While David Wagner’s side sat it out because of Chelsea’s involvement in the FA Cup , they dropped just one place because of Crystal Palace’s goalless draw at Watford on Saturday.

That moved Palace onto the same 35 points as Town, but Roy Hodgson’s side have a superior goal difference.

All in all it was not a bad weekend for Town, especially with Swansea City losing at Manchester City and missing out on the chance to leapfrog Town in the table.

West Ham United remain on 35 points, too, following their 4-1 defeat at Arsenal yesterday, while Stoke’s grip on their Premier League status loosened significantly as they could take only a point from a self-proclaimed must-win clash with Burnley at the bet 365 Stadium.

Potters boss Paul Lambert had targeted three wins from their last four games to ensure their 10-year stay in the top flight continued but, with a trip to Liverpool to come next weekend followed by matches against fellow strugglers Crystal Palace and Swansea, that now appears hugely unlikely.

There was again no shortage of effort from the hosts, who have not won since Lambert’s first game in January, and they deserved the lead given to them by Badou Ndiaye’s first goal for the club in the 11th minute.

But Ashley Barnes scored a scrappy equaliser 17 minutes after half-time and Stoke had to settle for a 1-1 draw that leaves them four points adrift of safety.

Swansea were out of it early against City at the Etihad, conceding goals to David Silva and Raheem Sterling on 12 and 16 minutes.

Kevin De Bruyne extended the lead on 54 minutes and then Bernardo Silva made it 4-0 on 64 minutes. Jesus hit City's fifth to make it 5-0 two minutes from time

West Brom’s battling 2-2 draw at home to Liverpool on Saturday means they can no longer catch Town.

Saturday’s opponents Everton play Newcastle on Monday night.