The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will travel to Essen to take part in the Interwetten Cup this summer.

The Terriers will compete against hosts Rot-Weiss Essen, who play in the German fourth tier, as well as Bundesliga outfit SV Werder Bremen and La Liga side Real Betis in the international one-day tournament.

The competition, which will take place at the 20,000 capacity Stadium Essen on Saturday, July 21, will start at 3pm GMT (or 4pm local time) and will feature two semi-finals, a final and a third-place play-off.

The matches will be played over 45 minutes, with the semi-finals draw to take place shortly.

The Terriers have never faced the hosts previously, but have played against both Werder Bremen and Real Betis in recent years.

Town took on the German side ahead of the 2016/17 promotion campaign in pre-season, playing out a goalless draw in Zell-am-Ziller.

Betis on the other hand have played at the John Smith's Stadium, with the Spanish side claiming a 4-2 victory over the Terriers ahead of the 2013/14 Championship season - James Vaughan and Martin Paterson netted for the hosts that day.

Last term Betis finished sixth in La Liga, Bremen finished eighth in the Bundelsiga and Rot-Weiss Essen ended up 10th in Regionalliga West.