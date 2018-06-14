Huddersfield Town will take on Chelsea in their first outing of the 2018/19 Premier League season.
The Terriers host the Blues, who they clinched survival against last campaign, on August 11 before travelling to the Etihad Stadium to face Pep Guardiola's champions Manchester City.
Town take on Jose Mourinho's Manchester United away from home on Boxing Day, while New Year's Day will feature a home match at the John Smith's Stadium against Burnley.
The run-in for David Wagner's men consists of clashes against Tottenham Hotspur, Watford, Liverpool, Man United and Southampton, with the Terriers finishing the season away at St Mary's Stadium.Other clashes to look out for include the trip to Arsenal on December 8, the trip to Spurs' new stadium on April 13 and the visits of new boys Cardiff City, Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 25, November 3 and February 26 respectively.
Here is the full list of Town's Premier League fixtures for the upcoming 2018/19 campaign:
Chelsea (H) – August 11 – 3pm
Manchester City (A) – August 18 – 3pm
Cardiff City (H) – August 25 – 3pm
Everton (A) – September 1 – 3pm
Crystal Palace (H) – September 15 – 3pm
Leicester City (A) – September 22 – 3pm
Tottenham Hotspur (H) – September 29 - 3pm
Burnley (A) – October 6 – 3pm
Liverpool (H) – October 20 – 3pm
Watford (A) – October 27 – 3pm
Fulham (H) – November 3 - 3pm
West Ham United (H) – November 10 – 3pm
Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) – November 24 – 3pm
Brighton & Hove Albion (H) – December 1 - 3pm
AFC Bournemouth (A) – December 4 – 7.45pm
Arsenal (A) – December 8 – 3pm
Newcastle United (H) – December 15 - 3pm
Southampton (H) – December 22 – 3pm
Manchester United (A) – December 26 - 3pm
Fulham (A) – December 29 – 3pm
Burnley (H) – January 1 - 3pm
Cardiff City (A) – January 12 – 3pm
Manchester City (H) – January 19 – 3pm
Everton (H) – January 29 – 7.45pm
Chelsea (A) – February 2 - 3pm
Arsenal (H) – February 9 – 3pm
Newcastle United (A) – February 23 - 3pm
Wolverhampton Wanderers (H) – February 26 – 7.45pm
Brighton & Hove Albion (A) – March 3 – 3pm
AFC Bournemouth (H) – March 9 – 3pm
West Ham United (A) – March 16 - 3pm
Crystal Palace (A) – March 30 – 3pm
Leicester City (H) – April 9 - 3pm
Tottenham Hotspur (A) – April 13 - 3pm
Watford (H) – April 20 – 3pm
Liverpool (A) – April 27 - 3pm
Manchester United (H) – May 4 – 3pm
Southampton (A) – May 12 - 3pm