Huddersfield Town will take on Chelsea in their first outing of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

The Terriers host the Blues, who they clinched survival against last campaign, on August 11 before travelling to the Etihad Stadium to face Pep Guardiola's champions Manchester City.

Town take on Jose Mourinho's Manchester United away from home on Boxing Day, while New Year's Day will feature a home match at the John Smith's Stadium against Burnley.

The run-in for David Wagner's men consists of clashes against Tottenham Hotspur, Watford, Liverpool, Man United and Southampton, with the Terriers finishing the season away at St Mary's Stadium.

Here is the full list of Town's Premier League fixtures for the upcoming 2018/19 campaign:

Other clashes to look out for include the trip to Arsenal on December 8, the trip to Spurs' new stadium on April 13 and the visits of new boys Cardiff City, Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 25, November 3 and February 26 respectively.

Chelsea (H) – August 11 – 3pm

Manchester City (A) – August 18 – 3pm

Cardiff City (H) – August 25 – 3pm

Everton (A) – September 1 – 3pm

Crystal Palace (H) – September 15 – 3pm

Leicester City (A) – September 22 – 3pm

Tottenham Hotspur (H) – September 29 - 3pm

Burnley (A) – October 6 – 3pm

Liverpool (H) – October 20 – 3pm

Watford (A) – October 27 – 3pm

Fulham (H) – November 3 - 3pm

West Ham United (H) – November 10 – 3pm

Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) – November 24 – 3pm

Brighton & Hove Albion (H) – December 1 - 3pm

AFC Bournemouth (A) – December 4 – 7.45pm

Arsenal (A) – December 8 – 3pm

Newcastle United (H) – December 15 - 3pm

Southampton (H) – December 22 – 3pm

Manchester United (A) – December 26 - 3pm

Fulham (A) – December 29 – 3pm

Burnley (H) – January 1 - 3pm

Cardiff City (A) – January 12 – 3pm

Manchester City (H) – January 19 – 3pm

Everton (H) – January 29 – 7.45pm

Chelsea (A) – February 2 - 3pm

Arsenal (H) – February 9 – 3pm

Newcastle United (A) – February 23 - 3pm

Wolverhampton Wanderers (H) – February 26 – 7.45pm

Brighton & Hove Albion (A) – March 3 – 3pm

AFC Bournemouth (H) – March 9 – 3pm

West Ham United (A) – March 16 - 3pm

Crystal Palace (A) – March 30 – 3pm

Leicester City (H) – April 9 - 3pm

Tottenham Hotspur (A) – April 13 - 3pm

Watford (H) – April 20 – 3pm

Liverpool (A) – April 27 - 3pm

Manchester United (H) – May 4 – 3pm

Southampton (A) – May 12 - 3pm