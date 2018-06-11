The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will host Olympique Lyonnais in a pre-season friendly this summer.

The French side, who finished third in Ligue 1 last season, will visit the John Smith's Stadium on Wednesday, July 25, with kick off at 7.45pm

The Champions League outfit, who booked a spot in next year's premier European competition through their league finish, are managed by Bruno Genesio and feature former Premier League stars Memphis Depay, Rafael, Bertrand Traore and Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa.

Town will also use the match to pay tribute to former defender and World Cup winner Ray Wilson, with a minute's applause scheduled to take place ahead of the clash.

The friendly will be open to fans, with tickets on the gate costing £15 for adults, £10 for seniors and £5 for Under 18s.