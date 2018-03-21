Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Injuries during a long and strenuous season are part and parcel of the game and something every football club has to deal with.

And the extent and length of lay-offs can play a huge part on a club's campaign - losing a few key men at crucial stages can be the difference between success and failure.

Some managers often suggest their club's fortunes can rest on how lucky they are at keeping their players off the treatment table – or indeed use it as an excuse for a poor run of form.

Therefore, certain players such as Darren Anderton must have been a nightmare for managers - the former England international grew a reputation for being constantly sidelined, with the midfielder being branded as 'Sick Note' during his time at Tottenham Hotspur.

The majority of Huddersfield Town's injuries over the years have been pretty mundane though, often occurring during matches or training.

That is unlike the unfortunate David Batty during his time at Leeds United - suffering an injury set back when his two-year-old daughter ran over his ankle with a tricycle.

Another hilarious story saw Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio allegedly miss a Champions League game at Cypriot outfit APOEL when he sustained an infection in a pimple caused by waxing the hairs on his legs.

And finally, former Aston Villa and Blackburn Rovers diminutive defender Alan Wright allegedly sprained his knee trying to reach the accelerator pedal of his newly purchased Ferrari.

Joking aside, here's a look at the current Huddersfield Town's injuries and their expected return dates.

Danny Williams - ruled out for the rest of the season with a fractured fibula, with no date given for the USA international's return.

Terence Kongolo - the Dutchman is expected to return from his hip injury ahead of the crucial away trip to St James Park to face Newcastle United on March 31st.

Sean Scannell - the winger is sidelined with a shoulder injury suffered whilst playing for the under 23s and is set to be back in contention to face Newcastle on March 31st.

Jon Gorenc Stankovic - the Slovenian youngster suffered a ACL injury back in March, but has now returned to full training and could feature in the matchday squad to face Newcastle on March 31st.