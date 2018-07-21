The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town's pre-season tour of Germany continues in earnest this afternoon as the Terriers travel to Essen to take part in the Interwetten Cup.

The four club competition will pit David Wagner's men against hosts Rot-Weiss Essen, SV Werder Bremen and Real Betis in an international one-day tournament.

The contest, which will take place at the Stadium Essen, begins at 3pm UK time (or 4pm local time) and will feature two semi-finals, a final and a third-place play-off.

Have a look below at everything you need to know ahead of this afternoon's action.

Who's playing?

Each match in the tournament will consist of a 45-minute game with Huddersfield Town set to play in the second semi-final of the day against La Liga outfit Real Betis (4pm UK time/5pm local time).

The opening semi-final will see German fourth tier hosts Rot-Weiss Essen face Bundesliga outfit SV Werder Bremen in the opening game at 3pm UK time (4pm local time).

The winners will then play in the final at 6pm (7pm local time) with the third-place play-off game before it at 5pm (6pm local).

When and where?

All the action takes place at the 20,000 capacity Stadium Essen on Saturday, July 21.

Are there any tickets left?

If you are in Germany, you can purchase tickets from the fanshops at Hafenstraße & Limbecker Platz, the Online Shop (www.interwetten-cup.de) and via the Rot-Weiss Essen Ticket-Hotline.

Town supporters have been assigned block E1 in the stadium and tickets for the seated area are priced by the following categories: Cat 1 - €25/Cat 2 - €20/ Cat 3 - €15.

General admission is priced at €9 for adults and 6€ for concessions.

Where to watch

If you aren’t able to make it to the games this weekend, the club's TV channel #HTTV+ will be streaming it.

Alternatively, Jonathan Low is in Germany for the clash and will be running a live blog from the stadium during the matches.

Weather forecast

Temperatures in Essen are expected to be around 28 degrees, sunny throughout with little chance of rain.

Any team news?

Aaron Mooy returned to training after being granted extended leave following his World Cup exploits in Russia with Australia while Adama Diakhaby, who joined the club yesterday from AS Monaco, also trained with the squad for the first time yesterday afternoon.

However, it is unlikely the pair will make an appearance this afternoon but David Wagner suggested fellow new-boy Ramadan Sobhi could be in contention.

Tell me about the oppositon...

The Terriers have never faced hosts Rot-Weiss Essen previously, but have played against both Werder Bremen and Real Betis in recent years.

Town took on the German side ahead of the 2016/17 promotion campaign in pre-season, playing out a goalless draw in Zell-am-Ziller.

Betis on the other hand have played at the John Smith's Stadium, with the Spanish side claiming a 4-2 victory over the Terriers ahead of the 2013/14 Championship season - James Vaughan and Martin Paterson netted for the hosts that day.

Last term Betis finished sixth in La Liga, Bremen finished eighth in the Bundelsiga and Rot-Weiss Essen ended up 10th in Regionalliga West.