A late winner from Newcastle United forward Ayoze Perez handed the Magpies a 1-0 over Huddersfield Town on Saturday and take the Toon a huge step closer towards Premier League safety this season.

The Spaniard's strike 10 minutes from time saw Rafa Benitez’s side claim all three points, moving the Magpies seven points clear of Southampton in the third and final relegation spot.

BetVictor eased the Toon to 33/1 from 16s for the drop, with Huddersfield shortened further to 11/10 after a third successive league game without a goal.

Town’s goal-shy efforts in the final third will have Terriers fans worrying, but results elsewhere left David Wagner’s side relatively unaffected in terms of survival.

Premier League Relegation prices from BetVictor

West Brom 1/500

Stoke 2/7 (from 2/5)

Huddersfield 11/10 (from 6/5)

Southampton 11/10

Swansea 9/2

Crystal Palace 7/1

West Ham 10/1

Brighton 14/1

Newcastle 40/1

Losses for Southampton, Stoke City, Crystal Palace, Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion ensured the Terriers remain a solitary point ahead of Crystal Palace in 17th place, and a further two and three points ahead of Southampton and Stoke respectively.

The Potters are now 2/7 with BetVictor for the drop after Sunday’s 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in North London, whilst Southampton are the same price as Town to be playing Championship football next season; 11/10 for the drop.

