Huddersfield Town have moved up 61 places in Gracenote's rankings of European football clubs.

The Terriers were 232nd in the list, but rose to 171st when they booked a second season in the Premier League with back-to-back draws with Manchester City and Chelsea in the final week of the campaign.

Town are now placed just ahead of Champions League group stage sides Qarabag FK and NK Maribor as well as Ligue Un teams Caen, Toulouse and Angers.

The Terriers are the biggest movers in the list after achieving top-flight safety, while Burnley rose from 116th to 68th after securing a spot in next year's Europa League.

Stoke City are the biggest fallers, with the Potters' relegation sending them from 83rd to 115th.

The rankings are given as a result of performances over the last four seasons, but the latest campaign is given a weighting of around two-thirds.

Teams gain and lose points depending on the results of matches, with more points given out or taken away depending on the difference in position between the sides.

There is also a bonus given to leagues depending on how well it is represented in Europe.

In the most recent rankings, 16 La Liga sides make it into the top 100, along with 15 Bundesliga teams, 14 from the Premier League and 11 from Serie A.