Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl has come out in support of football’s video assistant referee (VAR) technology but believes the system is still far from perfect.

David Wagner's side lost 2-0 to Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday and it was the first time VAR had been used at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The system has been widely debated by football supporters across the country with fans getting a taste of what the future might hold at the weekend.

And on-loan stopper Lossl backs the concept but would like to see the decision-making process sped up.

A decision was referred to VAR when Juan Mata appeared to have given United a 2-0 lead just before half-time.

The verdict took what seemed like an age but the ‘goal’ was eventually disallowed after Mata was found to be offside by mere centimetres.

Lossl said: “You just need to know the decision is right. Obviously it took a bit longer than it could have but I like the fact we have it because you can then make definite decisions on those tight calls.

“For me it’s just how it’s implemented. It took a long time to come to the decision but I also heard that the call was a close one. I haven’t worked with the technology before so I don’t know how they can make it quicker but it might be something they want to look at.

“If this had been a normal game everyone would be talking about the second goal, but because of the effect VAR had on the match, we are stood talking about that.”

On the defeat to Manchester United Lossl said: “This is the cup. It’s about winning and going through but even though we weren’t successful it was a good performance and we can be proud of that.

“We now have to take that on and show what we can do in the rest of the Premier League season. I’m sure if we play like that in the last 11 games we’ll get the wins we need.

“I think overall we have looked very strong in the last three games and we need to take that performance into West Bromwich Albion next week.”

The game at the Hawthorns is vital and Lossl added: “The fixtures coming up are very important to us staying in the Premier League.

“We want to play the football we like to play and hopefully we can impose ourselves on West Brom next Saturday.

“We are always looking to the next game. You can’t get me to say anything else, it’s all about that next fixture for us and we are looking forward to it.

"It is an important block of games coming up, we know that, and we’ll work hard to get the points we need to stay in the league.

“I don’t know much about what’s gone on down there but I know there is a bit of trouble going on, but in terms of things on the pitch we will have all the analysts telling us where their strengths and weaknesses are and what team they are likely to put out.

“We know what West Brom stands for and that is normally a big fight and to dominate at set pieces so we need to prepare for that.”