Huddersfield Town will be keeping a close eye on Alex Smithies’ proposed move from QPR to Premier League rivals Cardiff City.

That’s because Town included a sell-on clause when Smithies, now 28 and a promotion-winning Wembley hero in 2012, moved to Loftus Road in a near £2m deal in 2015.

Town would benefit from any profit made by QPR should the goalkeeper’s proposed £3.5m package transfer to South Wales go through, although the exact percentage remains confidential.

It’s been reported by Sky Sports News that QPR would receive £3m guaranteed for the Town product, with another £500,000 should Cardiff stay in the Premier League next season.

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock is looking to sign a goalkeeper to compete with Neil Etheridge, who helped lead the club to promotion to the Premier League last season, and Smithies fits the bill after becoming extremely popular at Loftus Road.

He has made 107 appearances for QPR, where he originally signed a three-year deal, having previously made 274 appearances for Town.

The former England Under 19 keeper made his debut at 17 and was the hero of the League One play-off final win over Sheffield United at Wembley in 2012.