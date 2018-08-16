Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Could the transfer window be put back to August 31 by Premier League clubs after just one summer?

Huddersfield Town were among those working to the 5pm August 9 deadline this year, after a vote was carried to conclude business before the Premier League season kicked off.

Premier League chiefs agreed in September last year to close the window before the season, meaning clubs were unable to bring in any players after the season began.

Clubs in Europe on the other hand - including those in France’s Ligue 1; Germany’s Bundesliga; Italy’s Serie A and Spain’s La Liga all kept their windows open until August 31 – meaning English clubs, including Town, can still sell players overseas until that date at the end of this month.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Several leading agents also believe that it has put English football at a major disadvantage compared to other major leagues as Spain, France and German teams can still buy players from Premier League clubs.

Premier League chiefs will discuss the window at their next meeting next month but it would take a club to propose a change back to the old system.

It would then require 14 clubs to vote in favour of going back to the old system.

The change was brought in last year after complaints from managers that the start of every season was left in chaos because deals were being done after the season kicked off.

The window shut at 5pm last Thursday, the day before Manchester United kicked off against Leicester.

It was designed to stop transfer business disrupting clubs’ preparations and is seen as being a success in some quarters.

FIFA are looking at an idea to bring in a uniform transfer window to stop La Liga and Bundesliga clubs being able to pounce on English clubs. Italy will also do the same as the Premier League as their window shuts this Friday, ahead of the opening of the Serie A season.

What are the other deadline days?

August 9 – England (Premier League and Football League).

August 31 – includes Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Northern Ireland, Poland, Russia, Scotland, Serbia, Spain, Turkey, Ukraine, Wales.

September 1 – Armenia, Burkina Faso.

September 3 – Romania.

September 5 – Mexico.

September 6 – Bulgaria, Slovakia.

September 8 – Czech Republic.

September 21 – Portugal.