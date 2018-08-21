Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town Ladies kicked off their new season in the FA Women’s National League with a hard-working 2-0 win over ex-WSL2 side Sheffield FC Ladies.

Town were frustrated for most of the first half, dominating possession but unable to break down a well-drilled Sheffield defence.

A number of chances came and went with some fine saves from Sheffield’s player of the match, goalkeeper Elizabeth Hobson, and some timely interceptions and last-ditch tackles from their centre half, Ruth Likara.

Sheffield had the odd breakaway, but Town’s back four handled the situation well and Laura Carter in Town’s goal made a couple of comfortable saves.

Town started the second half on the front foot and Brittany Sanderson immediately had a decent shot well saved.

Three minutes in and Kate Mallin lobbed the advancing keeper, only for a Sheffield defender to get back and clear the ball off the line.

The pressure continued to build with most of the chances and half chances falling to Sanderson.

In the 67th minute, Mallin was unlucky to see a strong shot rebound off a Sheffield post but, six minutes later, Town took the lead when Mallin’s cross was met at the far post by a sliding Katie Nutter, who made no mistake from close range.

Town continued to press but, with just 12 minutes remaining, Carter was called into action and made a fine save at the feet of a striker.

Town wrapped it up with five minutes left when good work down the right from debutant Arianne Parnham led to another Sanderson chance, and this time she slotted it.

The next game for the first team is away at Guiseley Vixens next Sunday (3pm).