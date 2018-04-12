Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Club legend Andy Booth is calling for another top effort from the fans to help Huddersfield Town clinch vital survival points against Watford.

And the Town Ambassador is making the Blue and White faithful his top priority this weekend with a special PPG Canalside FanZone in the build-up to the match.

Fans are asked to get to the training ground early, because popular chairman Dean Hoyle is the guest on Boothy’s Beer & Banter – when fans can hear what the owner has to say (and pose questions) at this pivotal stage of the run-in with five games left.

Not only that, but there is a stack of activities for all supporters with a new EA Sports Dugout featuring five gaming stations and a 70in flat screen.

There’s also FIFA 18 in the Game Den, on the artificial grass at the front of the sports complex and there will be free Panini sticker albums and stickers for visitors.

“I don’t think our supporters realise what an important role they play and how brilliant they have been all season – and we now just need the final push in the last five games,” said Boothy.

“The match against Watford is not the be all and end all but, if the fans can help push us to those three points, it will put us in a fantastic position from which to target safety in the Premier League.

“And let’s be realistic, if someone had offered us this position at the start of the season, with an opportunity to clinch survival for ourselves, we would have snapped their hands off.

“So we just need everyone to remember that and give us every ounce of support over the 90 minutes against a tough Watford side.

“If we can get the three points, then it will take us so much closer to what would be an absolutely fantastic achievement of staying up in the Premier League.”

Chairman Dean will be on stage in the Radcliffe Suite at 11.30 for Boothy’s Beer & Banter, taking questions from fans, giving his thoughts on the season and what the future holds for Town.

“It’s fantastic that Dean – a lifelong fan himself – is so close to the supporters and that he’s taking part in the FanZone at such an important stage in the season,” added Boothy.

“Dean giving his thoughts is a fantastic build-up to what I’m sure will be an entertaining game – and one we need everyone pulling together to win.”

After the Town game, the Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth match will be shown live at PPG with the FanZone open from 11am on Saturday, with car parking at £5 per car on a first come, first served basis.