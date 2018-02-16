Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are a whopping 80/1 to lift the FA Cup in May, according to the latest betting odds from BoyleSports.

The bookmakers have made run-away Premier League leaders Manchester City 2/1 favourites from 5/2 to triumph at Wembley.

BoyleSports have also made it a 7/5 shot the quarter-finals of this year’s competition will be comprised of Premier League sides only.

This weekend’s fifth round fixtures include two all-Premier League affairs as West Bromwich Albion host Southampton and Manchester United make the trip to Huddersfield on Saturday with Town priced at 13/2 to beat Jose Mourinho 's men.

The other Premier League sides all face ties against Football League opposition and should they all progress, they will compete in the first quarter-finals since 2006 comprised only of top flight teams.

Outright favourites Manchester City, who face Wigan Athletic in a repeat of the 2013 Final, are hot 1/33 shots to qualify and avenge their Final defeat five years ago by progressing to the last eight, while local rivals Manchester United are 7/2 second favourites to lift the trophy at Wembley and equal Arsenal ’s record haul of 13 FA Cup victories.

Lawrence Lyons, Spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Eight top flight teams in the FA Cup quarter-finals is a rare occurrence having last happened 12 years ago but it’s on the cards this year at 7/5 as the Premier League teams are being backed heavily ahead of this weekend’s fifth round.”

He added: “Manchester City are favourites to win the lot this season and the FA Cup is no different, they’ve even closed to 2/1 from 5/2 this week as a clean sweep looms large on the horizon.”

FA Cup Outright

2/1 Manchester City

7/2 Manchester United

9/2 Chelsea

9/2 Tottenham Hotspur

12/1 Leicester City

28/1 Southampton

40/1 West Bromwich Albion

40/1 Brighton & Hove Albion

50/1 Swansea City

80/1 Huddersfield Town

100/1 bar

EW 1/2 – 1,2

FA Cup Specials

7/5 All 8 Quarter Finalists To Be From The Premier League