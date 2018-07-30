Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

World Cup winner Erik Durm is being guided back into full training by Huddersfield Town in Austria and may be considered for a first appearance for the club in tomorrow’s friendly against FC Bologna.

The 26-year-old full back, who was signed from Borussia Dortmund on a one-year deal for an undisclosed fee , has struggled to get game time over the past two seasons because of injuries.

Town head coach David Wagner confirmed the club would keep a very close eye on his rehabilitation work during the pre-season training camp in Kerchberg, Tirol, and would certainly not be taking any risks with the 2014 World Cup winner.

Wagner also affirmed, however, that while Durm may not take part in every training session with his new clubmates in Austria, it is the intention to get him into match action, even for a short time.

Town play Bologna in Brixen im Thale tomorrow (5pm English time) and the question is: Will that be too soon for Durm to get a run-out against the Serie A side?

Another friendly is arranged for Friday against RB Leipzig in Schwaz (4pm English time), so Wagner does have that option should he err on the side of caution with Durm.

Supporters who have travelled will certainly be keen to get a first look at the defender who began his career at Mainz 05 before joining Dortmund in 2012.

When Durm was signed, Wagner said: “He has been very unfortunate with injuries for a year now, but he was training with Dortmund at the end of the season and he’s passed our medical with flying colours.

“That’s no surprise to me; he was always one of the fittest players at Dortmund and has great physical attributes; real stamina and speed.

“Erik is a smart, determined character too. He’s desperate to play and that is always a good thing for any head coach.”