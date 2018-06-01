Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

I’m delighted for Huddersfield Town and the supporters that David Wagner has signed a new and extended contract.

It is the most important signing Town will make all summer.

I believe Wagner and his staff, including Christoph Buhler and Andrew Hughes, have created something at Town which can be maintained for many years to come.

And it’s understandable David would want to be a part of that.

It is a massive boost for everyone concerned with the club and he clearly didn’t want to walk away from what he has created at the John Smith’s Stadium and PPG Canalside.

There were rumours he might be tempted to move on, but those were more about whether Town stayed up or not.

As a professional and a top coach, if he can keep the team up for another year and build the team further, then it’s wonderful for the club, for Huddersfield and for all the fans and another significant tick on the Wagner CV.

I have no doubt he is very ambitious, but for now it’s simply brilliant news that after taking Town to the Premier League and keeping them there, he is committed to the next stage of what he’s created at Huddersfield Town.

After Town’s success last year, meanwhile, I spent another fantastic Championship Play-off final afternoon at Wembley, watching Fulham deservedly go up.

I don’t need to tell Town fans what that means and what the occasion is all about.

You can have Cup finals and Champions League finals – one-off games where you get a trophy – but the significance of the Championship play-off final and what it does for individual players and clubs is truly off the scale.

Last year they were talking about the £150m game, well this year it’s the £200m game.

That’s the reality of life if you can make the Premier League, and it just gets better if you can stay there.

There was only one goal in the game, a brilliant finish from man-of-the-match Tom Cairney. His performance proved he is a player who deserves Premier League status.

And the Championship play-off finals remain tight because so much is at stake.

Only three times in the last 14 finals have both teams scored, and in only one of the last six finals has there been more than one goal.

After the Championship final, of course, came the Champions League final with Liverpool facing Real Madrid.

Leaving the goalkeeper’s nightmares to one side, one thing which struck me was the complete change when Mo Salah went off injured.

Among the fans, the management and the players, everyone had a look of horror on their face – as if that was the end.

From that moment the game changed.

It will be remembered as the Loris Karius final because of his mistakes, and also for Gareth Bale’s spectacular overhead kick goal, but for me the defining moment was when Salah was walked off the pitch suffering his damaged shoulder.

Let’s not pretend Sergio Ramos didn’t know what he was doing. He is an old pro who chanced it and got away with it, but that is the reality and brutality of the game at top, top level.

Switching sports, it’s the Epsom Derby today and this year it could be particularly special because Saxon Warrior is running.

Nijinsky was the last horse to complete the Triple Crown of Guineas, Derby and St Leger and after Saxon Warrior won the 1000 Guineas – over a trip which was significantly short for him – he must be a serious player for the Triple Crown.

It will be an historic moment for racing if Saxon Warrior can win, so it will be well worth tuning in for the ITV coverage.

I have to congratulate my old Sky mate Ed Chamberlin and the team at ITV Racing for their success in winning a BAFTA.

It was for their coverage of the Randox Health Grand National at Liverpool and it was well deserved, because they are trying to take racing to a new audience and their relaxed and informal style of presentation is proving a breath of fresh air.

A massive ‘well done’ to Ed and the team, and long may they continue spreading the word.