Huddersfield Town have been made favourites for their weekend clash with Cardiff City.

The Terriers take on the Bluebirds at the John Smith's Stadium in the Premier League this Saturday, with both sides looking to record a first win of the season.

Town prop up the table after two matches against Chelsea and Manchester City, while Neil Warnock's men drew against Newcastle United last time out to record their first point in the top flight since April 19, 2014.

Despite Town's tough opening, David Wagner's men have been given odds of 13/10 by SkyBet to beat the south Wales side, while a Cardiff victory is available at 12/5.

The draw is priced up at 2/1.

The shortest odds available on a specific scoreline is 9/2 for a 1-0 Town win or 1-1 draw, while a 1-0 win for the visitors is priced at 13/2 and a goalless draw is set at 6/1.

In terms of Town goalscorers, Steve Mounie is at 13/8 to score at any time, followed by Laurent Depoitre (2/1), Adama Diakhaby (5/2) and Alex Pritchard (11/4).

Bobby Reid leads the Cardiff goalscorer betting at 9/4, with Kenneth Zohore (5/2), Gary Madine and ex-Terrier Danny Ward (both 3/1) at slightly longer odds.

If you fancy a hat trick to be scored at the John Smith's Stadium this week, Mounie (50/1) and Depoitre lead the betting for Town, while Reid (100/1) is at the shortest odds for the Bluebirds.