Huddersfield Town winger Ramadan Sobhi has once again been named on the bench for Egypt at the 2018 World Cup .

The Pharaohs take on hosts Russia in St Petersburg tonight, with Ramadan's national side hoping to close the gap between themselves, Russia and Uruguay.

Egypt were beaten by the South Americans in their opening match, falling behind to a late Jose Gimenez header despite holding the 2010 fourth-placed side for 89 minutes.

Ramadan played eight minutes of the last game, but couldn't make the difference as Egypt were beaten at the Ekaterinburg Arena.

He did however become Town's first representative at a World Cup finals since Ray Wilson in 1962, before Aaron Mooy and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen turned out for their respective countries, Australia and Denmark.

You can see Ramadan and his international team mates - including Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah - in action from 7pm tonight with coverage starting on BBC1 at 6.30pm.