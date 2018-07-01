Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Think Huddersfield Town and Melbourne City and Australian linchpin Aaron Mooy immediately springs to mind for the majority of supporters.

But hoping to forge a career in the opposite direction is Huddersfield-born 17-year-old Lucas Portelli who emigrated with his family from Meltham back in 2009.

Football-mad from an early age, Portelli started out playing for Hepworth United and was also scouted by Bolton Wanderers (where Mooy himself had a brief spell as a youngster) before leaving the UK.

Since then the central defender has risen through the ranks of youth football in Victoria before coming to the attention of the A-League giants.

The Examiner caught up with the player to talk about his memories of Huddersfield, the Terriers, Aaron Mooy as well as discuss his hopes for the future.

How much do you remember of Meltham and Huddersfield and were you a Town fan?

As a kid growing up in Meltham and attending Meltham C of E primary school is something I will never forget - having my grandparents house, friend's house and school all in walking distance was probably the best part about it.

I wasn’t a massive Town fan, more Arsenal, but my Dad and I did go watch a couple of games including the FA Cup clash against the Gunners.

How have you progressed through junior football in Australia?

When I first came to Australia it was hard for me because I was still relatively young and to move to another country and find a new club straight away was difficult.

Thankfully I found a club through a friend from Primary School called Skye United, an average team but still getting a few decent results along the way.

During my second season there was also a summer league called Victorian Champions League where you trial for that area and play a short number of fixtures to get looked at by Victorian state team scouts.

From there I was lucky enough to get asked to trial for the Under-13s skilleroos; staying in that programme until Under-16 level.

At the end of the season they pick a team of 18 players to represent Victoria at the NTC challenge, here at this tournament there are scouts from overseas teams as well as A-League clubs.

From there I was asked to play for Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory youth sides, and after a hard decision decided City was the best club for me. I’m now half-way through my third year here and hopefully I can carry on progressing with the club.

So how have you progressed since?

After joining ahead of the 2016 season, I played for the the Under-20s in the NPL, doing a full season there and starting the following season as a 20’s player as well before breaking into the senior team early on in that season.

I’m still currently playing in the senior NPL team but hopefully have an opportunity to play for the A-League team in the future.

What are your aspirations going forward?

I want to make a living playing the game and that aspiration hasn't changed since I first started playing football.

It'll be great if I could achieve this in the coming few years and I will give everything to try make it come true.

How are Huddersfield Town perceived in Australia?

They aren't really well-known here, despite Aaron Mooy's transfer to the club.

How is Aaron Mooy perceived in Australia?

Everyone in Australia, especially Melbourne, think Aaron Mooy is a great player and he showed all his talent in the A-League before moving to Town.

If the opportunity came to play international football, would it be for England or Australia?

Any opportunity to represent a country would be a dream come true, so for that question it would have to be whichever came first.