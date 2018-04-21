The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are a club steeped in rich history and with that comes memorable moments fans remember affectionately across the decades.

Over the course of the past few weeks, the Huddersfield Examiner have been asking followers on our Huddersfield Town News Facebook Page for some of their favourite memories.

Whether it is their favourite ever player, the first goal they can remember or the best game they have been to – we've been asking.

But what is your favourite ever Huddersfield Town goal?

We received a wide range of responses from fans, with Tom Stevens picked out five of what we thought were the best of the bunch....

Chris Scrivener suggested Tony Carss rocket of a volley against Torquay United back in October 2003.

Carss fired a scissor-kick volley first time from a corner into the top left of the Gulls' net to clinch victory for the Terriers.

Town would go onto finish on the same number of points as Torquay with both gaining promotion from Division Three.

Stuart Waring chose David Cowling scoring at Elland Road against Leeds United in November of 1983.

Cowling's goal came in the Third Round League Cup victory over the Whites - Huddersfield would exit the competition in the next round to Arsenal 1-0.

However, that season did see the Terriers finish third in the table to gain promotion to Division Two.

Crawford Howe remembers Gary Taylor-Fletcher's goal as being a great moment for the club back in August 2006.

The forward scored the 500,000th goal in the history of the English Football League in what was ordinarily a mediocre campaign – finishing 15 in League One.

Phil Hirst said one of his favourite goals for Huddersfield Town was Kenny Irons rocket of a strike against Chelsea in 1999.

Town shocked the Londoners in the Third Round of the competition but failed to progress any further as they were knocked out by Wimbledon in the next round.

In the league, the Terriers finished eighth in Division One, only eight points of third.

Many also called for the inclusion of Christopher Schindler's spot-kick winner against Reading last season to secure Premier League promotion – despite it technically not being a 'goal'.

Make sure you head over to our Facebook page , give us a Like and let us know your favourite!