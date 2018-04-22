Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are a club steeped in rich history and with that comes memorable moments fans remember affectionately across the decades.

Over the course of the past few weeks, the Huddersfield Examiner have been asking followers of the Huddersfield Town News Facebook Page about their love of the club.

Whether it is their favourite ever player, the first goal they can remember or the best game they have been to – we've been asking.

One of those questions has been 'What was the first Town match you went to and what do you remember most about it?'

We received a number of brilliant responses from Terriers fans of all ages, with Tom Stevens picking out five of what we thought were the best of the bunch....

David Mann: Huddersfield Town vs Everton late fifties, Easter Monday. Town won 8-2 . Jimmy Glazzard scores four, three headers from Vic Metcalf corners.

Andrew Tinker: A home mid-week clash against Chester back in 1981. I was nine years old, down at the front of the old terrace.

Distinctly remember wondering why I couldn't see the opposite touchline. And also Andy Rankins red goalie jumper. The size of the place and crowd noise though - loved them from that day on.

Rob Sowden: Last game of the 1991-92 season - seven years old; 4-0 vs Torquay; Iwan Roberts bagged I don’t know how many and the team were dancing in the stand after the whistle.

Sophie Joanne Russell : Huddersfield vs Reading last year at Wembley - it was certainly an experience I'll never forget.

I was pregnant with our now six month old daughter, me and my fiancée took our son who was less than a year old (it was his first game too and he loved it!)

Michael Greig : 1979 against Wigan Athletic on a Tuesday night, 4-0 win, the rest is history, had a season ticket every year since!

Mick Buxton was the catalyst for a lot of my age group to start watching the Terriers!

These are just five of the many stories we received, make sure you head over to our Facebook page , give us a Like and let us know your favourite!