Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy has been selected to represent Australia in two upcoming international friendlies.

The ball-playing midfielder will join up with the Socceroos for their matches against Norway and Colombia over the next two weeks.

Mooy and Australia take on Norway on Friday, March 23 at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, before travelling to Craven Cottage - home of Fulham FC - to take on Colombia.

Both matches were organised in Europe as the majority of the Socceroos squad play their club football here.

The 27-year-old midfielder will link up with the rest of the squad on March 19 - just 89 days before Australia take on France in their opening clash at this summer's World Cup in Russia.

Full squad : Aziz Behich, Joshua Brillante, Tim Cahill, Milos Degenek, Jackson Irvine, Mile Jedinak, Brad Jones, Tomi Juric, Matthew Jurman, Robbie Kruse, Mathew Leckie, Massimo Luongo, James Meredith, Mark Milligan, Aaron Mooy, Andrew Nabbout, Dimitri Petratos, Josh Risdon, Tom Rogic, Nikita Rukavytsya, Mat Ryan, Trent Sainsbury, Aleksandar Susnjar, James Troisi, Daniel Vukovic, Bailey Wright.