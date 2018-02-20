Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town midfielder Alex Pritchard is at 33/1 to be selected for Gareth Southgate's England squad heading to the World Cup in Russia this summer.

The diminutive midfielder impressed in front of the England boss in the Terriers' last Premier League outing against AFC Bournemouth, with the ex-Norwich City man netting the first goal, winning a penalty and causing problems for the Cherries all afternoon.

Pritchard has worked with former Aston Villa defender Southgate before in the England youth team set up when the now-Three Lions boss was Under 21 manager.

The Town man made nine appearances for the Young Lions under Southgate, with the ex-Middlesbrough boss handing him an international debut for the U21s against Lithuania in September 2014.

Pritchard, 24, has not pulled on an England shirt since 2015, but has an outside shot at making the tournament in Russia this summer should he continue to impress for David Wagner's side this season.

The attacking midfielder - along with all of England's other World Cup hopefuls - are likely to have the rest of the season to prove why they should be on the plane to Repino, with the Three Lions' squad usually announced after the Premier League campaign has ended.

There are two international matches to be played before the end of the season however, with England taking on the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Friday, March 23, followed by Italy at Wembley on Tuesday, March 27.