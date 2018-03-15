Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams has been ruled out for the remainder of the Premier League season with an ankle injury.

The all-energy US international suffered a fracture to his distal fibula in training and will be sidelined for the final eight matches of the season.

The 29-year-old will undergo surgery on Friday before starting his rehabilitation.

On the injury, Town head coach David Wagner said: “We are all disappointed that Danny has suffered this injury and now we offer him our full support as he begins his recovery.

“He’s adapted well to football in the Premier League and has been in some great form for us recently.

“He’s a big character in the dressing room too and I have no doubt that he will be determined to come back fitter and stronger than before.

“In his absence, we will do everything we can to make sure Danny is back playing Premier League football with Huddersfield Town next season.”

Williams has made 24 appearances this season, having joined Town from play-off final opposition Reading FC in the summer.