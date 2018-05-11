Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town midfielder Dean Whitehead will call time on his playing career after the Terriers' final match of the season against Arsenal on Sunday.

The 36-year-old will move into a coaching role with Town after his retirement this weekend, becoming one of David Wagner's first team staff as Mark Hudson did at the start of the season.

Whitehead joined Town from Middlesbrough in 2015 and helped the Terriers to promotion to the Premier League last year, racking up 62 appearances for the West Yorkshire side.

In a career spanning more than 600 matches, the combative midfielder pulled on the strips of Oxford United, Sunderland, Stoke City, Boro and Town, earning three promotions, reaching the 2011 FA Cup final and the Europa League quarter-finals in 2012.

Whitehead - who already holds the UEFA A coaching badge - will now bring his experience to the head coach's technical staff for the 2018/19 season, before taking charge of Town's Under 17s from January, 2019.

On the midfielder's retirement, Wagner said: “It is so important that we keep top-quality individuals like Dean and Mark Hudson here and I’m so happy that Dean has decided to begin his coaching career at Huddersfield Town.

“Dean is a winner. He demands 100% effort from himself and everyone around him, he commands respect and is top quality in everything he does.

“I believe we’ve already seen the benefit of Mark Hudson’s quality and knowledge of our ‘Terrier Identity’ within the Academy this season and Dean will only add to that.

“We will give him every experience of coaching and behind-the-scenes work with the first team during the first part of next season before he takes on his next challenge with the Under 17 side.”