David Wagner says Huddersfield Town must be focused on “reaching their highest level” in a bid to upset Chelsea.

Town go to Stamford Bridge buoyed by Sunday’s marvellous performance and 0-0 draw at champions Manchester City.

The German head coach accepts he may need to make changes to keep the squad fresh, both against Chelsea and in the final match at home to Arsenal on Sunday.

Tom Ince is back in training and will be included in the squad, but defenders Chris Lowe and Terence Kongolo will have to prove their fitness after taking knocks at the Etihad on Sunday.

“We have to show all the passion and desire we have in this group,” said Wagner. “We will try to make an impossible task possible.

“We have to be focused on our performance and on reaching our highest level.

“It’s clear that we need some further points to secure our Premier League status, we have Chelsea and Arsenal left. We have to try to cause these teams problems and try to get points against these kinds of opponents.”

Wagner pulled off a tactical masterclass against the champions, with three at the heart of defence, so will he stick with the same option?

“It worked on Sunday but we’ve had other games our plans have worked and that’s down to the players,” said Wagner.

“Chelsea and Manchester City have different styles, so it’s a different task.

“Chelsea is a big task, a former champion looking to get into the top four.

“But we are focused on us. We have it in our hands.

“Sunday was top class. To do it twice would be top, top class!

“Every point is a tough one for Huddersfield Town in this league, none of them are easy.

“But Terrier Spirit is part of the DNA of this club - making the impossible possible.

“For me and for us as a football club, to secure our status in the Premier League is bigger than promotion last season.

“For me it feels like winning the league. Let’s get our job done. Work and fight for it.”

On links to the Leicester City job, Wagner answered: “Nothing changes. I will sit down with Dean Hoyle at the end of the season.”