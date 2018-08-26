Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town picked up their first Premier League point of the season in the goalless draw against Cardif City at the John Smith’s Stadium.

It was a match of few chances at either end, with the major talking point being the second-half dismissal of Town midfielder Jonathan Hogg, for an altercation with Cardiff’s Harry Arter.

The match was watched by a crowd of 21,193, with the home contingent now turning attention to the Carabao Cup clash with Stoke City on Tuesday night and the following top-flight trip to Everton.

So what did we learn from events at the John Smith’s on Saturday?

1 Town must find some goals:

While Steve Mounie, with a firm header well saved, and Terence Kongolo, with a rocket long-range left foot shot into the side netting, went as close as anyone to scoring, Town still drew a blank against dogged Cardiff City.

Since the start of last season, Town have failed to score in 23 of their 41 Premier League matches, which is more than any other team in the same period.

David Wagner’s side, in fact, have scored just one goal in their last eight matches at the John Smith’s in all competitions, despite attempting 103 efforts.

Quite clearly, Town have to find a cutting edge if they are to move away from the relegation placings in the Premier League.

2 Town’s discipline must be tight at all times:

When Town are battling with a 23-strong senior squad, 18 of whom are on the teamsheet every match, they can ill afford to have key players unnecessarily sitting in the stands.

So Jonathan Hogg’s sending-off, which will cost him a three-match ban, really hurts.

It was uncharacteristic of the midfielder, combative though he is, and it just goes to illustrate Town cannot afford any such red-mist moments.

Picking up points is going to be hard enough without missing key players through poor discipline.

3 Terence Kongolo is a top performer:

Town’s record signing has been probably the most consistent of David Wagner’s players in the first three matches of the season.

And he was prominent again in the goalless draw against Cardiff City.

Kongolo caused plenty of problems for the visitors down the left and went close to scoring.

He has pace, ability in the air and defensive strength and is already looking a potential Player of the Season candidate.

4 One position is definitely sorted:

It was unfortunate for Ben Hamer to get injured so early in the match, and no-one wants to see a Town player going off hurt.

But his departure gave Jonas Lossl his first chance to show what he can do – and the big Dane didn’t let anyone down.

When he was called into action to thwart Danny Ward late on, he produced just the sort of smart block we got used to seeing all through last season.

As David Wagner has said, competition for that goalkeeping jersey is going to be fierce.

5 There’s plenty to play for in the Carabao Cup:

Town will be looking for a win at Stoke City on Tuesday night to progress to the third round.

Wins in any match are good for morale and it wouldn’t do Town – after three tough experiences in the Premier League so far – to get a victory under their belt.

More importantly for the head coach, however, it would be great to see some of those who have had limited opportunities so far really perform well, and put up their hands for a Premier League start at Everton next Saturday.

Wagner confirmed before the Cardiff match he is likely to ring the changes in the Cup, so opportunity knocks for those getting the shirts.