Huddersfield Town need to “go to war” more if they are to get back on track and avoid Premier League relegation.

That’s the recommendation of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and former top-flight midfielder Robbie Savage, who watched the Anfield club score a 3-0 win over Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Gerrard and Savage were working as a pundits for BT Sport at the game, which was Town’s seventh at top level without a win.

Asked about how David Wagner had set up the Town team, frustrating the visitors for the first 25 minutes and then again until the stroke of half time, the TV pair were forthright in their criticisms and their advice.

“There was a lack of ambition I thought in terms of the way the team was set up,” said Gerrard.

“At times they (Town) had every single player in their own back third of the pitch.

“It is a mis-match when a team like Liverpool come to a place like Huddersfield because they have a bigger squad and better players, we understand that.

“But there is a way to get beaten - to fight, to close things down, to try and turn it into a bit of a war.

“Try and win second balls and just give the fans something positive to go home with rather than being really frustrated.

“They (the Town fans) haven’t really seen anything from the team, no individual moments or a team move - all they have seen, really, is there team chasing shadows.

“It is difficult, though, because it is a mis-match in terms of quality.”

Savage pointed to the face Swansea faced the same challenges and came away with a 1-0 win against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“In the second half, Hogg went into a few challenges and got the crowd going,” said Savage.

“Have a go!

“They were getting beaten 2-0, the second goal being a poor one to concede, and yet they stayed in the same formation and the two centre forwards never got a kick.

“The Liverpool back three had the most touches in the game because there was no pressure on them.

“Just go up against them and try something different. They (Town) haven’t much quality in the middle but have a go, have a go.

“Huddersfield couldn’t get near them and it was really poor, I expected better, especially with Liverpool having lost to Swansea and West Bromwich Albion.”

Gerrard added: “You can understand the low block at times but you have to show something, because if they (Town) get a regain from Liverpool they are 80 yards from the Liverpool goal and no-one in the team with any real pace, so how are they going to threaten the goal?

“Liverpool counter-pressed really well, I have to say, but when they won it back, Huddersfield had no real options.”