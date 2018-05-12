Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will never lose sight of their place in the local community - despite the vast riches another season of Premier League football will bring.

That is the message from Town Foundation trustee Janet Hoyle who, along with her husband and chairman Dean, continue to be at the forefront of a number of initiatives run through the club.

A hard-earned point secured at Chelsea on Wednesday evening meant Town can expect another multi-million pound boost as it prepares for a second successive season of top-flight football.

But Janet, who is currently taking part in the club's annual charity bike ride 'Pedal 4 Pounds' which ends at the John Smith's Stadium ahead of tomorrow's game against Arsenal, believes the extra income will only help benefit the club's charitable arm.

“To Dean and myself the Huddersfield Town Foundation is very very important – we like everything we have the ability to do and that's key,” Janet Hoyle said.

“And there's lots of things the Premier League supports us to do which is over and above what we would have done already.

“We would love to do the 'Big Sleep Out' again, we have the 'Go for It Grants' and we're continuing to do the Breakfast Clubs.”

Earlier this year, the 'Big Sleep Out' raised more than £40,000 for charities supporting homelessness in West Yorkshire by seeing fundraisers brave the outdoors for a night at the John Smith's Stadium.

On the event, Janet said: “A lot went in behind the scenes but for us it was quite a simple project to do – we turned up, had sleeping bags and cardboard and just got on with it.

“We were doing it for one night and one night only and we were safe in a environment so it was quite humbling to think some people have to do it day In/day Out under totally different circumstances.”