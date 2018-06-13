The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town signed Egyptian winger Ramadan Sobhi from Stoke City yesterday, with the winger linking up with the Terriers after the 2018 World Cup .

The Pharaohs are competing in their first tournament since 1990, when Mahmoud El-Gohary's side claimed draws with the Republic of Ireland and the Netherlands on their way to a group stage exit.

This year the north African nation, led by Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, find themselves in Group A alongside Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and hosts Russia.

The Pharaohs take on group favourites Uruguay in their opening match, with Salah and Ramadan looking to test themselves against the likes of Edinson Cavani, Luis Suarez and Diego Godin.

That match kicks off at 1pm GMT on Friday, June 15 at the Ekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg.

Second on Egypt's schedule is a clash with the hosts at the St Petersburg Stadium at 7pm GMT on Tuesday, June 19, before Ramadan and his Egypt team mates head to the Volgograd Arena to face underdogs Saudi Arabia in their final group match.

The matches against Russia and Uruguay will be broadcast on the BBC and the Saudi Arabia fixture will be shown by ITV.

Egypt are third favourites (5/1) to win their group behind Uruguay (8/11) and Russia (15/8), while Saudi Arabia are priced at 22/1.