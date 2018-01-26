The video will start in 8 Cancel

David Wagner says having Philip Billing back for Huddersfield Town is like a new signing.

The 21-year-old midfielder missed 14 Premier League matches after suffering an ankle injury which needed surgery in the 2-0 defeat at Swansea City in October.

Town’s talented Dane returned as a substitute in the FA Cup victory at Bolton Wanderers on January 6 and, after being given extra recuperation against West Ham United and Stoke City, he is now fully fit and ready to go against Birmingham City in the FA Cup fourth round at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Asked if welcoming back Billing was like making a new signing, Wagner nodded his agreement.

“We missed him when he was injured,” admitted the boss. “He’s been back in training the last two-and-a-half weeks and if he completes the week it will be a full three weeks.

“He played 15 minutes against Bolton and another 60 minutes for the reserves and now with the games coming thick and fast it is good that he is back.

“Both he and Michael Hefele will certainly be able to help us in the coming weeks and months.”

Billing was a welcome return to the squad at Bolton in the last Cup round.

The head coach made eight changes for that clash in all, with Danny Williams, Tommy Smith and Joe Lolley the only men to retain their places from the previous 3-0 defeat to Leicester City in the Premier League.

Michael Hefele returned to the starting line-up for the first time since mid-September at the Macron Stadium, after overcoming an Achilles injury, and was partnered by AS Monaco loanee Terence Kongolo in the heart of the defence.

Joel Coleman got a third run-out of the season in goal – he is already a confirmed starter against Birmingham - while Abdelhamid Sabiri made a first start since September.

Billing was on the bench, along with 19-year-old Lewis O’Brien, who had impressed with Terriers’ Under 23s.

Wagner has made it clear the return of players like Billing and Hefele, with Elias Kachunga and Jon Gorenc Stankovic to be filtered back in later, has taken the pressure off Town potentially having to make more signings in the January transfer window.