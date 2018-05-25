Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Friday, May 25 .
The summer transfer window is upon us and teams are moving quickly to snap up their bosses before adding to their playing staff.
Yesterday saw Mauricio Pochettino sign a five-year deal at Tottenham Hotspur, while West Ham United and Arsenal have appointed Manuel Pellgrini and Unai Emery respectively this week.
Still to appoint a boss are relegated Swansea City and Town's Premier League rivals Everton, who parted with Carlos Carvalhal and Sam Allardyce at the end of the season.
In terms of Town, the big news yesterday was that Terence Kongolo does see Town as an option for the next campaign and hasn't ruled out a return to West Yorkshire.
Stick with us here for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town, with the transfer window now open to Premier League clubs.
Sunderland appoint Ross
The Black Cats have named former St Mirren boss Jack Ross as their new manager.
West Ham to spend big?
West Ham are reportedly looking at bringing in seven new players this summer.
The Telegraph claims new boss Manuel Pellegrini is targeting seven new signings over the summer as he looks to refresh the Hammers’ side for the new Premier League campaign.
The paper claims the Chilean is interested in Yaya Toure and Willy Caballero - who he previously worked with at Manchester City - as well as other defensive recruits.
Palace hoping to keep Zaha
Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has spoken of his desire to keep star man Wilfried Zaha at Selhurst Park.
The Ivorian has been linked with Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea already this summer, but the former England manager is confident the Eagles can keep the winger.
This is his club and he knows how much we and the fans value him, and I am hopeful that this will remain as speculation.
I don’t blame other clubs for coveting him, but he is ours, he is under contract here, and I believe he will still be our player when the season begins.
Josh Windass
The ex-Huddersfield Town man is reportedly attracting interest from one of the Terriers’ Premier League rivals.
The Scottish Sun claim former Town boss Neil Warnock is targeting the winger for Cardiff City in a £3m deal.
End-of-season survey
Asensio to the PL?
Real Madrid have rejected two £130m Premier League offers for starlet Marco Asensio, according to the players’ agent.
The 22-year-old is one of the hottest properties in football right now and was snapped up on a new six-year contract at the Bernabeu in September with a reported £613m release clause.
Yes, six hundred and thirteen million pounds.
Wolves close in on £10m defender from Porto
Willy Boly spent last season on loan at the Championship title winners, playing 36 games, scoring 3 goals and being named in the Championship team of the season.
Sky Sports reports that the Frenchman is close to agreeing a permanent deal at the Molineux Stadium as Wolves agree a £10m fee with his parent club, Porto.
Town Academy announce further fixture
Town’s Academy will again visit AFC Emley during pre-season.
The match will take place at the Welfare Ground on Friday, July 27, with a 7.30pm kick-off.
Man United want Douglas Costa for £79 million
Man United are willing to pay £79m to bring winger Douglas Costa to Old Trafford, report the Sun.
The Brazil international spent last season impressing for Juventus on loan from Bayern Munich.
The Italian giants have an option to buy for £33m but they are stalling and United say they will meet Bayern’s valuation of the player if the Old Lady backs out.
Costa, 27, will be part of Brazil’s World Cup squad this summer.
Liverpool fans attacked by gang of masked men in Kiev
This is the moment a group of Liverpool fans were stormed by 20 masked thugs at a Kiev bar.
They were forced to shield themselves with tables and chairs before the police arrived and made arrests.