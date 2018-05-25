Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Friday, May 25 .

The summer transfer window is upon us and teams are moving quickly to snap up their bosses before adding to their playing staff.

Yesterday saw Mauricio Pochettino sign a five-year deal at Tottenham Hotspur, while West Ham United and Arsenal have appointed Manuel Pellgrini and Unai Emery respectively this week.

Still to appoint a boss are relegated Swansea City and Town's Premier League rivals Everton, who parted with Carlos Carvalhal and Sam Allardyce at the end of the season.

In terms of Town, the big news yesterday was that Terence Kongolo does see Town as an option for the next campaign and hasn't ruled out a return to West Yorkshire.

Stick with us here for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town, with the transfer window now open to Premier League clubs.