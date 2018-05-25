Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Friday, May 25 .
Yesterday saw Mauricio Pochettino sign a five-year deal at Tottenham Hotspur, while West Ham United and Arsenal have appointed Manuel Pellgrini and Unai Emery respectively this week.
Still to appoint a boss are relegated Swansea City and Town's Premier League rivals Everton, who parted with Carlos Carvalhal and Sam Allardyce at the end of the season.
In terms of Town, the big news yesterday was that Terence Kongolo does see Town as an option for the next campaign and hasn't ruled out a return to West Yorkshire.
Town Academy announce further fixture
Town’s Academy will again visit AFC Emley during pre-season.
The match will take place at the Welfare Ground on Friday, July 27, with a 7.30pm kick-off.
Man United want Douglas Costa for £79 million
Man United are willing to pay £79m to bring winger Douglas Costa to Old Trafford, report the Sun.
The Brazil international spent last season impressing for Juventus on loan from Bayern Munich.
The Italian giants have an option to buy for £33m but they are stalling and United say they will meet Bayern’s valuation of the player if the Old Lady backs out.
Costa, 27, will be part of Brazil’s World Cup squad this summer.
Liverpool fans attacked by gang of masked men in Kiev
This is the moment a group of Liverpool fans were stormed by 20 masked thugs at a Kiev bar.
They were forced to shield themselves with tables and chairs before the police arrived and made arrests.