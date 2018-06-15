Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Friday, June 15.

Yesterday the Terriers found out who they would face when as the Premier League fixtures were announced.

David Wagner's side host Chelsea on the opening day of the season ahead of a first away clash of the season with champions Manchester City.

Town also take on Manchester United on Boxing Day, Burnley on New Year's Day and Southampton on the final day of the season.

Before then however, the Terriers will want to bolster their squad ahead of the season, adding to the three transfers they have already made this summer.

Stick with us here for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town, with the summer transfer window and World Cup fever now in full swing.