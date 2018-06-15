Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Friday, June 15.
Yesterday the Terriers found out who they would face when as the Premier League fixtures were announced.
David Wagner's side host Chelsea on the opening day of the season ahead of a first away clash of the season with champions Manchester City.
Town also take on Manchester United on Boxing Day, Burnley on New Year's Day and Southampton on the final day of the season.
Before then however, the Terriers will want to bolster their squad ahead of the season, adding to the three transfers they have already made this summer.
Ramadan Sobhi World Cup update
The new Town man will start from the bench ahead of the 13:00 BST kick-off against Uruguay.
Chelsea open talks with Manolas
Rugani or Manolas? Or Both?
According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Chelsea have already opened talks with the 27-year-old’s representatives.
Manolas has a £33m release clause in his contract, which the FA cup holders are willing to pay.
Bale to snub United move
Gareth Bale has decided to stay at Real Madrid and earn his spot in the team under new coach Julen Lopetegui, according to ESPN.
The 28-year-old has been linked with a summer move to Bayern Munich and Manchester United.
Felipe Anderson to West Ham?
Pellegrini looks to be a very busy man in the transfer market, Lazio winger Felipe Anderson is a £25m target for the London club.
Sky Italy journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that a deal is close between Lazio and the Hammers after a successful meeting in the Italian city on Wednesday, according to Football London.
West Ham move for Issa Diop
According to reports, The Hammers are on the verge of tying up a deal for Toulouse defender Issa Diop.
The move is set to be worth between 15 and 20 million euros, according to Football London.
Fulham target Joe Bryan
Newly promoted Fulham after after Bristol City left-back Joe Bryan, according to Bristol Live.
With just one year left on his contract, the 24-year-old has an apparent £10m valuation.
World Cup fixtures today
Don’t forget three World Cup fixtures are on your television today.
Egypt v Uruguay (13:00 BST kick-off, BBC)
Morocco v Iran (16:00 BST kick-off, ITV)
Portugal v Spain (19:00 BST kick-off, BBC)
West Ham target Chris Smalling
According to the Metro, West Ham are observing United’s activity in the transfer market and will make a move for him if the Red Devils sign another defender.
New boss in charge at Leeds
The local rivals have a new manager at the helm.
Chelsea after Juventus defender
Daniele Rugani is a target for the Blues this summer, according to football-italia.
Rugani has long been a target for Chelsea bound Maurizio Sarri, who also worked with the young defender at Empoli, which might make sense if the managerial change at Stamford Bridge happens.
Mitrovic for £20m?
Newcastle are prepared to sell Aleksandar Mitrovic this summer for £20m, according to Sky Sports.
Mitrovic spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham and scored 12 goals in 20 matches as they secured promotion to the Premier League.
Bargain if he has a solid World Cup?
Arsenal are among five clubs in the race for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Gotze, according to the Mirror.
The 26-year-old World Cup winning playmaker has been linked with Everton and West Ham, but Leicester and Newcastle have also put in enquiries in too.
Newcastle after Andros Townsend
Newcastle United are interested in a deal to take Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend back to the North East, according to South London Press.
