Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Thursday, June 21.

Town added another man to their summer recruitment list yesterday, with Dutch Under 21 international Juninho Bacuna signing for the Terriers from FC Groningen.

The 20-year-old became the fourth Terrier to join this summer, following the likes of Ramadan Sobhi, Ben Hamer and Terence Kongolo through the door.

Town will be continuing to watch the market throughout the summer, with this year's transfer window shutting just before the start of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

In addition, the 2018 World Cup is in full swing, with the world's brightest talents starring on the biggest stage.

the 2018 World Cup is in full swing, with the world's brightest talents starring on the biggest stage.