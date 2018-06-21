Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Thursday, June 21.
Town added another man to their summer recruitment list yesterday, with Dutch Under 21 international Juninho Bacuna signing for the Terriers from FC Groningen.
The 20-year-old became the fourth Terrier to join this summer, following the likes of Ramadan Sobhi, Ben Hamer and Terence Kongolo through the door.
Town will be continuing to watch the market throughout the summer, with this year's transfer window shutting just before the start of the 2018/19 Premier League season.
In addition, the 2018 World Cup is in full swing, with the world's brightest talents starring on the biggest stage.
Mooy features as Australia secure point
Group C is wide open at the moment as Denmark and Australia shared the points.
Which leaves Mooy and Australia needing a victory against Peru to give them any chance of qualification to the next stage.
Tadic to Ajax
According to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf this afternoon, Dusan Tadic is on the verge of completing a move from Southampton to Ajax.
The 29-year-old winger/attacking midfielder, has been on the books of Southampton since 2014, when he made the move to St. Mary’s from Dutch outfit FC Twente.
Kasey Palmer on the move again
Former Huddersfield Town loanee Kasey Palmer has been linked with another temporary move away from Chelsea.
According to The Chronicle, Newcastle are keen on taking the former Town man, with Chelsea team mates Kenedy and Ruben Loftus-Cheek also on Rafa Benitez’s wanted list.
Mooy starts for Australia
As expected, Mooy starts in central midfield for the Socceroos.
Everton after Hull youngster
Everton are reportedly trying to land highly-rated Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen, according to Teamtalk.
The forward scored 15 goals last season as he won the Players’ Player and Fans Player of the Year awards.
Watford ready to sell captain Deeney
Deeney, 29, still has three years left on his Watford contract and the club are likely to be looking for at least £10m for his services, according to The Star.
Loftus-Cheek may have to leave Chelsea
Ruben Loftus-Cheek has admitted he may have to quit Chelsea this summer in search of first-team football, according to the Mirror.
The 22-year-old midfielder is set to come in for Dele Alli who has a thigh injury and is likely to miss the Panama clash on Sunday. Both Palace and West Ham, are keen on the young midfielder.
Would the England man be a great addition for Town?
Jerome Boateng 'available for £50m'
Manchester United have been told they can have Jerome Boateng for around £50m, according to the MEN.
Jose Mourinho has placed the Bayern Munich defender on an eight-man shortlist of centre back targets this summer.
Emre Can set to join Juventus
Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is set to complete his long-awaited move to Juventus after flying to Italy yesterday, according to Sport360.
The Germany international’s Anfield departure was confirmed earlier this month after the 24-year-old turned down the offer of a new contract.
Town linked to Spurs target starring at World Cup
Huddersfield Town are said to be interested in challenging Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of Croatia winger Ante Rebic, according to German outlet Sport Bild.
The Eintracht Frankfurt player, currently starring for Croatia in Russia, is likely to cost around €30 million though.