Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Thursday, July 12.
Town claimed a 4 - 0 win away at Bury FC on Tuesday night to kick off the pre-season and with the 2018 World Cup wrapping up this week, all attentions will turn back to domestic football.
The summer transfer window is also still in full flow and more deals will likely be pushed over the line now that the world's biggest football competition is coming to a head.
David Wagner has admitted Town are not yet done in the transfer market and the coming weeks could prove critical for Town's hopes of securing a third Premier League season at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.
Stick with us for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town as the summer transfer window and the World Cup continue.
Key Events
Antonio Conte sacked by Chelsea
Town will be up against a new Chelsea manager for their first game of the season come August, as the Blues have finally sacked Antonio Conte, paving the way for Maurizio Sarri to replace him as the club’s new head coach.
Owner Roman Abramovich has risked paying Conte his full £9million compensation bill with the Italian ready to take a year out if no big jobs become available, according to the Telegraph.
As mentioned previously, Chelsea are set to complete the double deal for midfielder Jorginho and their boss Maurizio Sarri.
Spare a thought...
For former Blackburn Rovers forward Nikola Kalinic.
He was sent home for refusing to come on as a substitute in Croatia’s World Cup group game against Nigeria, he said he had a back injury and couldn’t play but the coach and medical teams did not believe him and the veteran forward was sent home from the tournament.
Don’t be like Nikola Kalinic.
West Ham agree 'record fee' for Felipe Anderson
Mahrez thanks Leicester fans
Riyad Mahrez has tweeted a tribute to the Leicester City fans after he signed for Manchester City in a £60m deal yesterday.
The Algerian wrote:
To all Leicester fans, We have made some amazing memories and history together. Winning the premiership against all odds was just something else and none of this would have been possible without your extraordinary support for me and the team.
I want to thank all of you for welcoming me to the club right from the start and continuing to give me the belief and encouragement to achieve what we have together. I would also like to thank my teammates, staff and everyone at the club who have become a big part of my life in the last few years.
Now it’s time for me to move on and try to build on what I have developed here, but I will always remember my time at the club with great joy and pride. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you.
Barcelona launch second bid for Willian
Barcelona have launched a second bid of £60million for Chelsea winger Willian, according to the DailyMail.
According to the report, it is believed that the La Liga giants will table a £55m offer for the player with £5m in add-ons.
Wagner: Town not done in transfer window yet
Town head coach David Wagner has confirmed the Terriers are not yet done in the summer transfer window.
The Terriers have brought in four players so far this transfer window, with Ban Hamer, Terence Kongolo , Juninho Bacuna and Ramadan Sobhi all signing for the Terriers on permanent deals, but no players have left the John Smith’s Stadium so far in the off-season.
Chelsea hijack Jorginho deal
Napoli midfielder Jorginho is reportedly set to undergo a Chelsea medical on Thursday as he closes in on a £57m transfer.
It was previously reported than Man City were set to sign the Napoli man, but the president Aurelio De Laurentiis on Wednesday confirmed that the deal had been hijacked, and according to the Standard, the deal is now being finalised.
NOSTALGIA: When Huddersfield Town WERE the best team in the world
So England didn’t quite make it in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but there was a time when the best football team in the world could be found much closer to home.
Four years before the FIFA World Cup was played for the first time, Town clinched the first ever hat trick of English Football League titles.
Check out this cracking nostalgia piece by Sports Editor Mel Booth
Town star Mounie reveals new season plans
The Benin international scored seven crucial Premier League goals last season, but the 23-year-old has not set a goal-scoring target for the 2018/19 campaign.
When asked if he had a number of goals he wanted to score this season, Mounie replied:
“No, there’s no amount of goals [I’m aiming for]. I try to score the most goals I can to help the team - that’s the only thing I have in my mind.
“This season will be harder than the last and I think the most important thing is to stick together again and reproduce what we did last season.”
Full story, including his take on pre-season preparation, new signings Bacuna, Sobhi and Hamer here
ICYMI: Town stars in pre-season action against Bury
That moment last night...
This was the reaction in the Plumbers Arms after England took the lead last night.
What a moment.
Ian Wright v Roy Keane
Spot on from Ian Wright last night.
Kenedy rejoins Newcastle
Newcastle have completed a season-long loan deal for Chelsea winger Kenedy, the North East club have confirmed.
Newcastle boss Benitez said:
“I’m really pleased to have Kenedy back with us. I’m sure every fan will be happy with this signing.
“Hopefully he can keep playing at the same level that he reached with us last season. I wish him all the best for his time here.”
Fulham sign Jean Seri
Fulham have announced the signing of Jean Seri from Nice, the Ivorian had been linked with Chelsea and Arsenal in the last couple years.
Wagner on Town "talent" Matty Daly
Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner credited the Terriers’ academy for the performance of 17-year-old Matty Daly against Bury FC yesterday.
The Town youngster got 45 minutes of action in the heart of Town’s midfield at Gigg Lane and scored the fourth and final goal to wrap up the match in favour of the West Yorkshire side.
Good morning
Welcome to your Thursday morning live blog, let’s hope for some good Town news on the transfer front after last night.