Town claimed a 4 - 0 win away at Bury FC on Tuesday night to kick off the pre-season and with the 2018 World Cup wrapping up this week, all attentions will turn back to domestic football.

The summer transfer window is also still in full flow and more deals will likely be pushed over the line now that the world's biggest football competition is coming to a head.

David Wagner has admitted Town are not yet done in the transfer market and the coming weeks could prove critical for Town's hopes of securing a third Premier League season at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

