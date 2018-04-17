Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Ince insists Huddersfield Town fans have not seen the best of him this season – despite helping their side take a big step further towards Premier League safety last weekend.

The 26-year-old came off the John Smith’s Stadium bench against Watford on Saturday to score an stoppage-time winner and provide David Wagner’s side with a valuable three points in the relegation scrap.

However, it was only the attacking midfielder’s second league goal of a tumultuous campaign since signing from Derby County in the summer for a deal in the region of £8.5m.

Not only has Ince struggled for goals but also form as he has been in and out of the side as well as being deployed in a number of different position throughout the season.

“Of course I am happy to be part of this team and score the winning goal but as far as my own standards are concerned, I haven’t produced what I have wanted to,” admits Ince.

“I know that more than anyone, but sometimes you have these times in your career where you have to try and find a new way of playing or thinking.

“It’s obviously a new team for me, and in the Premier League, which makes things twice as hard, but you have to always believe in yourself.”

And Ince is hoping the Watford goal will give him the much-needed confidence to turn the corner in his performances with Town.

“It’s all a new experience and all I can do is keep working hard for this team,” added Ince.

“Getting the goal is fantastic but it is all about the team performance and collectively we deserve this - we have worked hard all season to get where we want to be and it’s a fantastic moment.

“It’s going to be difficult with three of the top four in the next few games, but I will try and use this goal to build confidence.

“Then hopefully we will stay up and go again next year - but I know I can play a lot lot better than I have this season.”