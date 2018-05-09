Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s odds have been slashed for relegation following Southampton’s dramatic win at Swansea City.

David Wagner’s side now need just one point from two matches to secure their Premier League safety .

But Southampton’s 1-0 win at the Liberty Stadium, thanks to a late goal from Manolo Gabbiadini, has made bookmakers think Town are in a direct footrace for survival with the Welsh side.

Town play at Chelsea tonight before entertaining Arsenal at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

BetVictor believe Town are vulnerable, so have cut their odds for the drop from 5/1 to 11/4.

Swansea, three points adrift of Town but with a superior goal difference of two, are the 1/4 favourites to join Stoke City and West Brom in the Championship next season.

But they play Stoke at home in their final match on Sunday and are fancied to pick up all three points against a side with nothing to play for and appearing in disarray.

Southampton, also on 36 points like Town, can only go down with a 10-goal swing in Swansea's favour and if they lose their final match at home to champions Manchester City.

All Sunday's final games kick off at 3pm.

Town, at least, know their fate is in their own hands - one point out of the next two games and they are safe, whatever the bookies say!